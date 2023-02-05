Stocks fall as investors look to latest corporate earnings, Fed Chair Powell's speech

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 01, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock fell Monday as investors awaited the latest batch of corporate earnings and an important speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 163 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.5%.

Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023. The Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.

Tyson Foods fell 4% after a weaker-than-expected earnings report. Children's Place, the kids' apparel retail, 11% after it pulled back its outlook for the fourth quarter. Apple shed more than 1%, pressuring the Dow as concerns over higher rates weighed on some tech stocks.

Earnings could worsen further as the economy slows later this year, said Karl Chalupa, CEO of Gamma Investment Consulting. He noted that no recovery from a major bear market low has occurred in the last 60 years when stocks were not at least fairly valued.

"On average, new bull markets launched when stocks were 25% undervalued," he said. "At current valuation, the S&P 500 would need to fall below 3,500 just to reach fair value; a decline to 25% undervaluation would see the S&P 500 fall near to its Covid-low of 2,200."

Disney, Chipotle, Dupont and PepsiCo are among the major companies reporting earnings this week. About half way through earnings season, profits for S&P 500 companies are on pace to be 2.7% lower for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Markets will likely be on edge ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday before the Economic Club of Washington. Powell's comments on disinflation caused investors to bid shares higher last week and overlook another rate hike out of the central bank.

Investors seem to be looking past rate hikes and poor earnings, focusing instead on recent data that shows inflation trending lower in the hopes that the economy is headed for a soft landing and profits will be revived later in the year. The S&P 500 just formed a bullish "Golden Cross" pattern and touched a five-month high last week above the 4,100 level.