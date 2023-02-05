LIVE UPDATES
Stocks fall as investors look to latest corporate earnings, Fed Chair Powell's speech
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors awaited the latest batch of corporate earnings and an important speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 163 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.5%.
Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023. The Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
Tyson Foods fell 4% after a weaker-than-expected earnings report. Children's Place, the kids' apparel retail, 11% after it pulled back its outlook for the fourth quarter. Apple shed more than 1%, pressuring the Dow as concerns over higher rates weighed on some tech stocks.
Earnings could worsen further as the economy slows later this year, said Karl Chalupa, CEO of Gamma Investment Consulting. He noted that no recovery from a major bear market low has occurred in the last 60 years when stocks were not at least fairly valued.
"On average, new bull markets launched when stocks were 25% undervalued," he said. "At current valuation, the S&P 500 would need to fall below 3,500 just to reach fair value; a decline to 25% undervaluation would see the S&P 500 fall near to its Covid-low of 2,200."
Disney, Chipotle, Dupont and PepsiCo are among the major companies reporting earnings this week. About half way through earnings season, profits for S&P 500 companies are on pace to be 2.7% lower for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.
Markets will likely be on edge ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday before the Economic Club of Washington. Powell's comments on disinflation caused investors to bid shares higher last week and overlook another rate hike out of the central bank.
Investors seem to be looking past rate hikes and poor earnings, focusing instead on recent data that shows inflation trending lower in the hopes that the economy is headed for a soft landing and profits will be revived later in the year. The S&P 500 just formed a bullish "Golden Cross" pattern and touched a five-month high last week above the 4,100 level.
Morgan Stanley says Disney shares can rally 35%
Shares for Disney could see big gains going forward, according to Morgan Stanley.
Analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated his overweight rating on Disney ahead of its earnings announcement on Wednesday. He also noted that his bull case scenario is now in play after the stock's hot start to 2023.
Morgan Stanley has a bull case price target of $150 per share on Disney, which implies upside of 36.1% from Friday's close. The bank's base case target is $115, which points to upside of just 4.5%.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the analyst's forecast here.
— Hakyung Kim
Stocks open lower
The three major indexes were down as trading kicked off Monday.
The Dow lost 87 points, or 0.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.
— Alex Harring
Baird names adidas, Under Armour, Wolverine World Wide 'cautious fresh picks'
While Adidas, Under Armour and Wolverine World Wide are fresh picks, investors should take some caution on these stocks after their recent rally, according to Baird.
The investment firm took "cautious trading calls" on those apparel brands through July, ahead of calendar second quarter reporting, according to a Sunday note. The firm said positive sentiment is more than baked into the stocks following raised investor hopes of a Fed pivot.
"While cycling prior-year headwinds should help earnings, back-weighted consensus projections may prove unattainable in the event of any economic softening (our C2023E EPS remains ~15% below consensus)," analyst Jonathan R. Komp wrote.
The apparel stocks have surged in 2023. Shares of Adidas jumped 27% this year, while Under Armour is more than 24% higher, as of Friday's close. Meanwhile, Wolverine World Wide shares soared more than 48%. Those rallies raise the risk of future downside for these names, according to the analyst.
"Valuation no longer provides significant margin for error, and we are signaling a more cautious stance on stocks with high operating leverage and/or questionable balance sheet/inventory health," Komp wrote.
— Sarah Min
SVB MoffettNathanson downgrades T-Mobile as growth outlook for telecomm weakens
SVB MoffettNathanson moved to the sidelines on T-Mobile amid what the firm sees as the toughest backdrop ever for telecommunication growth.
Analyst Craig Moffett downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and set a price target of $174. That price target still implies the stock could rally 19.8% from where it closed Friday. Before the downgrade, he recommended T-Mobile shares since 2012, when the only way to invest in the company was through purchasing MetroPCS in anticipation of a merger.
Moffett said the company still has a good valuation coming off "dramatic" outperformance in 2022, when the stock gained 20.7% despite the broader market decline. But he said the sliding growth outlook for the industry has made it hard to stay bullish on the stock.
"Throughout that decade-plus stretch, we've described T-Mobile as the best house on a bad block," Moffett said in a note to clients Monday. "Our relatively bearish view of the wireless industry notwithstanding, we've always viewed T-Mobile's combination of improving network, lowest prices, and modest valuation as too compelling to pass up. Until now."
T-Mobile shares fell 2.2% in premarket trading Monday.
He's isn't optimistic about competitors either, noting that growth among the "Big Three" telecommunication companies will be "harder to come by than ever," even if the companies expect differently. SVB MoffettNathanson also has a market perform rating for Verizon, while placing AT&T at underperform.
"We see a growing mismatch between industry growth rates and company expectations, not just for T-Mobile, but for all of the Big Three," he said.
— Alex Harring
These are some of the stocks moving the most before the bell
These are some of the stocks moving the most before the bell.
Tyson Foods – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Tyson Foods missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
PayPal — Shares of the payments company fell 2.6% in premarket after Raymond James downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.
Children's Place — The children's apparel retailer shed more than 16% after management cuts its outlook for the fourth quarter as it deals with a difficult macro environment.
Read the full list of stocks moving the most before the bell here.
— Samantha Subin
S&P 500 nears 'formidable resistance' point and could see downside, BITG market technician says
The S&P 500 has moved near 4,200 points in recent days. It likely won't stay there, according to Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BITG Research.
"After a 20% rally off the intraday lows of October, we expect 4,200 to act as formidable resistance and see the SPX turning lower from here," he said in a note to clients Monday.
Krinsky added that the index has posted one of its largest volumes in the last three years. Last week, the index reached a five-month high.
— Alex Harring
Market narrative has evolved from 'soft landing' to 'no landing,' Vital Knowledge says
Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge noted Monday morning that a drastic change in the market's narrative on the economy is pressuring futures to start the week.
"The narrative has evolved from "hard landing" (in place for most of Q4) to "soft landing/goldilocks" (in place for most of Jan) to "no landing" (currently in place)," he said in a note. "This, along with the attendant hawkish implications for monetary policy and inflation, coupled with the removal of the large positioning tailwind that helped propel prices higher throughout the year... is contributing to the equity pullback."
"It's very notable how NO ONE is defending the tape – all the stubborn bears who missed the recent advance are rushing out negative missives, blaming the YTD rally on nothing more than the 'January Effect', 'forced CTA buying', '0DTE options trading', etc., and predicting a rapid return to ~3800 (or worse)," he said.
Wall Street is coming off a strong weekly performance, with the Nasdaq Composite notching a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500, meanwhile, posted its fourth weekly gain in five weeks.
— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom
Disney earnings on deck this week, along with retail and travel names
The halfway point to earnings season was hit on Friday morning, with exactly 250 S&P 500 companies having reported now.
In the week ahead, 89 companies in the S&P 500 companies are set to report along with one Dow component also headlining earnings this week: Disney.
Aside from Disney, investors will also get an early look at the retail scene from a few apparel companies, including Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and VF Corp., the parent of brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.
Chipotle and Yum will shed light on fast food spending following McDonald's strong report. Additionally, Hilton, Expedia, Royal Caribbean – as well as Uber, Lyft and Hertz – will give traders a view on travel spending.
— Robert Hum, Tanaya Macheel
Traders searching for an S&P 500 rally after the index formed a 'golden cross' last week
Last week, the S&P 500 formed what Wall Street calls a "golden cross," which happens when a 50-day moving average crosses through and above the 200-day moving average. Moving averages are simply the average of the last 50, or 200, closing prices.
Traders and analysts use the golden cross as an indicator that a market trend is about to turn more positive. The opposite, the so-called death cross, would indicate a bearish change. There have now been 37 golden crosses on the S&P 500 since 1950, according to Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick.
For more on what typically happens after the S&P 500 forms a golden cross, check out our full story on CNBC Pro.
— Tanaya Macheel
Where the major averages stand
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are coming off winning weeks despite ending Friday on a down note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week lower, however.
All of the major averages finished the Friday session lower. The S&P and Nasdaq fell 1.04% and 1.59%, respectively. The Dow was the outperformer, ending the day lower by just 0.38%.
However, the Dow was also the only one of the major averages to finish the week lower, by 0.15%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the week by 1.62% and 3.31%, respectively.
The Dow has notched the smallest year-to-date gain, being up 2.35%, but it's sitting only 5.3% from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P is 10.8% from its record and the Nasdaq 18.02%.
— Tanaya Macheel
Dow and S&P 500 futures open lower Sunday
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 33,886.00 on Sunday evening after the index finished the Friday session at 33,926.01. S&P 500 futures opened at 4,134.25, after the benchmark index closed at 4,136.48 Friday.
Nasdaq 100 futures were trading at 12,572.00. The Nasdaq Composite ended the Friday session at 12,006.95.
— Tanaya Macheel