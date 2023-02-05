These stocks owned by Warren Buffett are poised for big gains, according to Wall Street analysts

To navigate the tricky market in the new year, investors could benefit from studying the equity portfolio of none other than Berkshire Hathaway 's Warren Buffett — especially the stocks he owns that Wall Street analysts also like. CNBC looked for high-conviction names held in Buffett's stock portfolio through the end of September, according to the Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Tracker . Then, we screened for stocks with the biggest upside to their average analyst price target. It should be noted that some of these stocks could be picks from Buffett's investing deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who manage billions of Berkshire's bucks as well. The Omaha-based conglomerate owned $471 million worth of Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings at the end of the third quarter. The stock is well loved among analysts, with 60% of them giving it a buy rating. On average, the analysts see the stock climbing 31% in the next 12 months. Buffett started buying oil giant Occidental Petroleum last year, amassing a stake north 20% after receiving regulatory approval to purchase as much as 50% of the company. Occidental was the best performing stock in the S & P 500 benchmark in 2022, up more than 100%. Even with the massive runup, analysts still expect the oil company to gain more than 20% in the next 12 months, according to their average price target. At the end of September, the "Oracle of Omaha" owned a $700 million stake in T-Mobile , a stock he's held since 2020. Wall Street analysts are bullish on the company, expecting the stock to rise more than 20% over the next year. Buffett also took a big stake in Activision Blizzard in a merger arb play, betting that Microsoft's $69 billion takeover would come to fruition. However, Berkshire trimmed the stake by 12% in the third quarter as regulatory headwinds on the deal rose. The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block the transaction. Analysts also have high hopes for e-commerce giant Amazon , forecasting the stock to advance nearly 18% in the next 12 months. Berkshire owned a $1.2 billion stake in the company as of September. Amazon on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, but issued first-quarter guidance that came in light of estimates.