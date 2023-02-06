AMC Theatres is changing the way it prices movie tickets—here's how it will work

Want to grab the best seat in the house at your next screening of "Avatar"? Get ready to pay up.

AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, has announced plans to change the way that it prices tickets. The company on Monday revealed a new initiative called "Sightline at AMC," which will eliminate the one-price-fits-all approach to selling tickets.

Under the new model, AMC will divide up an auditorium's seats into "Standard Sightline," "Value Sightline" and "Preferred Sightline" tiers.

The "standard" seats, which AMC identifies as "the most common in auditoriums" will be available for the normal price of a ticket. "Value" seats, meanwhile, are identified as those in the front row, and will be sold "at a lower price" than the normal ticket cost.