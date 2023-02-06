More than half of all 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tickets have been for 3D showings

As Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" climbs its way up the box office ladder — as of Monday, it was just shy of becoming the third-highest grossing film of all time — movie theater analysts are spotting an important trend in ticket sales.

While moviegoers have been gravitating towards premium cinema experiences in the wake of the pandemic, "The Way of Water" has easily outpaced the competition. Released in mid-December, the movie has drawn significantly more patrons to higher-priced showings on its way to more than $2 billion globally. Only this past weekend did it give up the no. 1 spot at the domestic weekend box office.

When people go to the movies they have several choices for how to watch a movie. Film formats include traditional 2D viewing, 3D shows and 70 millimeter movies, said Steve Buck of movie data firm EntTelligence. Auditorium formats are digital, often called standard, and then premium, which includes screens like IMAX , Dolby Cinema and ScreenX.

Throughout its run, "The Way of Water" has generated nearly 30% of its domestic ticket sales from premium format showings, averaging $17.80 per ticket, according to data from EntTelligence. For comparison, all other movies released in 2022 — not including "The Way of Water" — saw less than 14% of ticket sales from premium showings, averaging $15.76 a ticket.

Bolstering box office numbers for the film is the push from Disney and Cameron for 3D showings. This format, which can be found at standard theaters and in premium auditoriums, also carries a higher price tag. Since its release, the "Avatar" sequel has seen more than 56% of its tickets sold for 3D showings. These tickets averaged $16.30 a piece, while traditional 2D tickets sold for around $12.12 each.

In 2022, 3D showings accounted for 7.7% of all ticket sales. Removing "The Way of Water," these tickets were only 3.7% of total sales.

The original 2009 "Avatar," which is the top grossing film of all time, also did well with 3D and premium tickets. According to Variety, 80% of its haul came from those formats and auditoriums.

"The very essence of the film's appeal is inextricably linked to the manner in which it is viewed by the audience and perhaps more than any other film series in history has 3D baked into its cinematic DNA," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

To be sure, "The Way of Water" has not reached its historic box office just because of surcharges for 3D and premium format screenings. While some questioned the franchise's cultural relevance after more than a decade between films, the sequel has lured in moviegoers across the demographic spectrum.