Coterra, Danaher and TJX Companies are in the news. Here's our take on the headlines

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A photo of a natural gas flare burning near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in the U.S. on June 19, 2022.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A trio of Club stocks — Coterra Energy (CTRA), Danaher (DHR) and TJX Companies (TJX) — are in the news Monday. Here's our take on the headlines.