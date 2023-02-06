Coterra, Danaher and TJX Companies are in the news. Here's our take on the headlines

A trio of Club stocks — Coterra Energy (CTRA), Danaher (DHR) and TJX Companies (TJX) — are in the news Monday. Here's our take on the headlines. Coterra has a nat gas problem CTRA 6M mountain Coterra Energy's six-month stock performance. The news: Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy on Monday, taking their rating to market perform from outperform (hold from buy). The analysts kept their price target at $30 per share, representing nearly 24% upside from the stock's Friday close of $24.26 per share. The multiweek slide in natural gas prices is at the heart of Raymond James' downgrade because Coterra's revenue is split roughly 50-50 between natural gas and oil. Largely due to the warmer-than-normal winter across the country, natural gas prices have fallen more than 50% since mid-December, from nearly $7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) to $2.40 per MMBtu on Monday. Back in August, nat gas hit an all-time high above $10 per MMBtu. With analysts not expecting a major rebound in nat gas prices, they are concerned that Coterra's capital return program will be less robust in the coming quarters. Additionally, the analysts believe Coterra's valuation is stretched at current levels because the stock is down nearly 4% year to date, compared with the much-steeper decline in natural gas prices. "Overall, the valuation premium alongside our bearish gas outlook leads us to downgrade our rating to Market Perform," the analysts wrote. @NG.1 5Y mountain Natural Gas prices over 5 years The Club's take: The decline in natural gas prices is undoubtedly going to affect the amount of cash Coterra generates and then returns to shareholders via its fixed-plus-variable dividend strategy and buybacks. We'll get specifics on the company's fourth-quarter free cash flow and capital returns Feb. 22, when Coterra reports earnings after the market close. Following the company's third-quarter results , in early November, Coterra declared a dividend payout of 68 cents per share. It also spent $253 million on share repurchases in the third quarter. We're not heading for the exits on Coterra despite the decline in natural gas prices. Based on the 68-cent payout, Coterra shares carry a dividend yield north of 11% based on Friday's closing price. While its yield based on the fourth-quarter payout may be lower than that, it should still be in the high-single digits, as we mentioned Saturday during our "Monthly Meeting." That's part of the reason we're willing to be patient here with Coterra and our two other oil exploration and production (E & P) positions such as Devon Energy (DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). While the current structure of our energy holdings may change eventually, we'd need fresh data to inform that rethinking. The other energy-related stock we own is oilfield services company Halliburton (HAL), which we believe can continue to benefit from years of underinvestment in drilling. We increased our price target after stellar earning s last month. With HAL soaring since its recent September low, we trimmed the position and booked profits ahead of the quarter. Danaher looks acquisitive DHR 6M mountain Danaher's stock performance over the past six months. The news: Life sciences firm Danaher is interested in acquiring Catalent (CTLT), a contract drug manufacturer, according to Bloomberg News. Although the report said a deal "isn't imminent," shares of Catalent surged more than 20% on Monday, pushing the company's market capitalization above $12 billion. Meanwhile, shares of Danaher, valued at a market cap of nearly $194 billion, fell about 2%. Acquiring a company like Catalent would allow Danaher to offer outsourced manufactured services to its biopharmaceutical customers, according to RBC Capital Markets analysts. Danaher-owned companies such as Pall Corp. make products and services that other entities use in discovery and development of drugs, vaccines and cell therapies. Danaher buying Catalent makes "near-term sense strategically and financially," RBC wrote in a note to clients. "But longer-term we don't know whether this is the best use of M & A capital for Danaher and question its ability to compete with" Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), which bought contract drug manufacturer Patheon in 2017. The Club's take: At a high level, a Catalent acquisition would be smart for Danaher. Our thinking is partially informed by the fact buying Patheon has worked out well for Thermo Fisher, demonstrating the benefits of owning a contract manufacturer. But more specifically to Danaher, the company's long track record of operational excellence should lead to an improved, more-profitable Catalent. Perhaps the biggest remaining question is what Catalent would be valued at in any potential deal. According to Bloomberg, Danaher's talks in recent months have put a "significant premium" on Catalent. Danaher did not respond to a CNBC request for comment. Danaher's Environmental & Applied Solutions division remains on track to become a separate company later this year. Historically, Danaher has used proceeds from transactions like that to double down on more core areas such as life sciences. Danaher last month reported solid quarterly results, though guidance was a tad light . TJX works to boost margins TJX 6M mountain TJX's share performance over the past six months. The news: JPMorgan's well-respected retail analyst, Matthew Boss, upgraded his price target on TJX Companies to $95 from $90. That represents 18% upside from where TJX shares closed Friday at $80.52 apiece. Boss maintained his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, which has climbed roughly 26% over the past six months. On Monday, TJX shares hovered around the flatline, giving up earlier gains of more than 1%. TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is set to report fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 22. For the three months ended in January, Boss said he believes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, in particular, could post better-than-expected sales due to impulse holiday gifts and improved inventory supply. More generally, Boss discussed the ways in which TJX's pretax margins can return to their pre-Covid pandemic levels of 10.6%, including a reduction in freight costs. Management has pledged to return to that level by fiscal 2025. Analysts estimate the company's pretax margin to be roughly 9.8% for fiscal 2023, per FactSet. The Club's take: Our rationale for investing in TJX back in August was that off-price retailers were positioned to thrive in this current moment, with inflation-wary consumers looking for bargains and firesales at other retailers due to inventory gluts. That's played out according to plan. Those dynamics continue to support our investment in TJX. Boss also is right to focus on the company's ability to expand margins in the coming quarters, as freight rates have come down and other supply chain costs stabilize. That should help boost earnings, assuming the trends to support same-store sales growth remain intact, which we think they will. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CTRA, DVN, PXD, HAL, DHR, TJX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) A photo of a natural gas flare burning near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in the U.S. on June 19, 2022. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images