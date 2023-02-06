Here's exactly how much protein you need in a day—and 5 high-quality options to add to your diet

Protein is one of the most essential elements of a nutrient-rich diet. But, how much protein do you actually need every day? It depends.

The recommended suggestion for protein intake is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight each day, according to Gabrielle Lyon, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and founder of the Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine®.

Yet, that's only "the minimum to prevent deficiency." Lyon says a more optimal range, based on scientific evidence, is having between 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of your weight daily.

"Dietary protein has dual roles," she says. "It's a combination of 20 different amino acids, and those 20 different amino acids all have different roles in the body and are required in different amounts."

A high-quality protein would have all of the nine essential amino acids, which can't be made and can only be acquired through diet, according to Lyon. Essential amino acids in protein are responsible for "muscle health, liver turnover and the regeneration of proteins within the body," she adds.

Here are some high-quality protein sources that you can easily supplement into your diet to meet your protein needs.