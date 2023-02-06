Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Monday: Fed speech, Caterpillar, Cisco

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Watching Powell commentary Buying CAT, selling QCOM Mulling next move on CSCO 1. Watching Powell commentary Stocks fell Monday morning ahead of a much-awaited speech Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington. Wall Street is likely still digesting the stronger-than-expected January jobs report , with investors now anticipating the Fed could continue to raise interest rates for longer. Powell's speech is expected to be an important market-moving event and could deliver another blow to stocks if his commentary around inflation is hawkish. The major U.S. equities indices were all lower in midmorning trading, with the S & P 500 down 0.52%. 2. Buying CAT, selling QCOM We bought 55 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) Monday morning at roughly $247 a share, and sold 100 shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) at roughly $132.25 apiece. Industrial conglomerate Caterpillar's construction unit is likely to gain significantly from infrastructure investments this year. At the same time, we're reducing our position in Qualcomm after the semiconductor firm on Feb. 2 delivered softer-than-expected guidance and warned weak smartphone demand would keep handset chip inventories elevated through at least the first half of this year. 3. Mulling next move on CSCO We are debating how to handle our position in Cisco Systems (CSCO). The stock hasn't participated in tech's dramatic rebound this year — up only 0.6% year-to-date – and has overall been relatively stagnant. We're also concerned about how the stock will fare as companies scale back their spending on IT in the coming months. We have no concrete plans but continue to assess the right move for this bellwether stock. Shares of Cisco were down more than 1% Monday morning, at $48.09 apiece. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, CSCO, QCOM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.