Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed ON Semiconductor after the data and power management chipmaker beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter . The stock also hit an intraday all-time high of more than $84, before closing the day slightly lower. ON came public in the spring of 2000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was also a topic of conversation as the biotech company recorded a new high-time high Monday before closing down less than 1%. Other stocks mentioned included Advanced Micro Devices and Coinbase Global . AMD is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.