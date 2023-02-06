These innovation stocks owned by Cathie Wood have double-digit upside, according to analysts

Cathie Wood just scored her best month ever as her innovation stocks staged a big comeback, and some of her darlings still have double-digit upside ahead, according to Wall Street analysts. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) jumped 27.8% in January alone, notching its strongest month since its inception in 2014 . The big rebound came after a brutal year in which ARKK lost 67% as interest rates rose. CNBC screened for stocks in the fund that have more room to run this year. We looked at companies with at least five analysts covering them, and these names below all have more than 10% upside in the next 12 months, according to FactSet. Wall Street analysts are most bullish on Ginkgo Bioworks , seeing the stock rally more than 140% in the next 12 months. The stock is up nearly 17% this year following a 80% sell-off in 2022. The widely followed investor previously said that the investing trend in DNA development is the " most misunderstood and underappreciated ." Ark Invest has a specific exchange-traded fund dedicated to this space: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) Intellia Therapeutics is also a genomics play in ARKK's portfolio. Analysts on average expect the stock can rise 140% over the next 12 months. Other biotech names in the space that analysts love are Verve Therapeutics , CRISPR Therapeutics , Beam Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience. The innovation investor previously said the gene-editing space could be an at least $1 trillion opportunity. She said she's particularly bullish on companies that use CRISPR-Cas9, a technology that enables geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of the genome, which include CRISPR Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics. Other than health care, sports betting company DraftKings is well favored by analysts, who on average forecast a 22% upside for the stock in the next 12 months. DraftKings is the 15th biggest holding in ARKK with a 3.4% weighting in the 29-stock portfolio. Software company Twilio also made the list as analysts see an 18.5% upside for the stock. Twilio is the 10th largest holding in Wood's ARKK portfolio with a 3.8% weighting. Shares of Twilio are up more than 25% this year alone after an 81% drawdown last year. Wood recently reiterated her high convinction in her disruptive innovation strategy, betting on the market value of these companies to compound 40% annually to hit $200 trillion by 2030.