Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv says it must use every day to ramp up defenses at the front, ahead of Russian offensive

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the area of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine continues to be a hot spot in the war, with the country now preparing for a Russian offensive aimed at seizing the entire eastern Donbas region.

"There are already many reports that the occupiers want to do something symbolic in February. To try to avenge their last year's defeats," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday evening, referring to Russia's expected offensive which could, it's believed, begin on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We see this increased pressure in various areas of the front line, as well as pressure in the information field," the president added.

In other news, a top Ukrainian lawmaker said Sunday that Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was going to be replaced with the chief of Ukraine's military spy agency, Kyrylo Budanov. The government has not yet officially confirmed the move, however, and the official — David Arakhamia, head of President Zelenskyy's parliamentary bloc — said Monday that the changes would not take place this week.