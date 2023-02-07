We're trimming a tech heavyweight to buy more of these two high-quality stocks

We are selling 250 shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) at $47.59, buying 20 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at $336.41, and buying 25 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) at $220.78. Following Tuesday's trades , Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own: 900 shares of CSCO, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 1.43% from 1.82%; 270 shares of LLY, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 3.03% from 2.81%; and 200 shares of PXD, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.48% from 1.30%. As discussed at our monthly meeting last Saturday , we have grown concerned about Cisco . The technology company, known best for its networking and security equipment and software, should have little trouble achieving its guidance this year thanks to the strength of its backlog and the visibility its current remaining performance obligation (cRPO) provides. But what comes after that is a big question mark. Companies everywhere are trimming IT budgets to save on costs and that limits Cisco's ability to get the new orders. To reduce the risk around further decelerations of order growth, we are making a small sale in CSCO, taking a loss of about 11% on stock purchased in June 2021. We are taking a little more than half of those CSCO dollars and buying some Eli Lilly . Although this purchase, at around $336 per share, violates our low-cost basis of about $247, it's justified by the 10% pullback from last year's highs and the 8% decline year to date. Pullbacks of this magnitude have been rare over the past year, and the latest one over the Mounjaro sales miss in the fourth quarter was an overreaction because the drug hasn't even been approved to treat obesity by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration yet. But that's all a formality, and we reiterate that Mounjaro could be one of the best-selling drugs of all time. Lastly, we are nibbling on Pioneer . We've been waiting for our high dividend-yielding energy stocks and oil prices to stabilize before adding and we are finally seeing that play out today. Oil prices have been volatile over the past few months, but we have a constructive view on the commodity due to the resilience of the United States economy and the reopening of China. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, LLY and PXD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Permian Basin rigs in 2020, when U.S. crude oil production dropped by 3 million a day as Wall Street pressure forced cuts. Paul Ratje | Afp | Getty Images