Microsoft's cloud business, a key pillar of the Club's investment case, stands to gain from the AI craze

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday that the technology giant's profitable cloud-computing division, Azure, will help it monetize its burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While we maintain a healthy skepticism around the current AI buzz, we do agree on Azure's potential to drive long-term growth at the Club holding. It remains uncertain exactly how AI "will reshape all software categories," Nadella said in an interview with CNBC. "But the one good thing here is the business model side of this, because it builds on the cloud." Nadella's comments Tuesday came shortly after Microsoft unveiled its strategy to reshape its internet search engine , Bing, by incorporating generative AI capabilities. Those functions were developed alongside OpenAI, the research startup behind viral chatbot ChatGPT . Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI , and built a supercomputer hosted on its Azure cloud platform that OpenAI uses to train its models. Equipped with generative AI capabilities, Bing will be able to respond to users' queries with human-like written answers. For example, Microsoft said Tuesday, if a user were to ask Bing to plan a five-day vacation to Mexico, the search engine would provide a sample itinerary rather than links to websites. An initial preview version of AI-powered Bing search is available on desktops from Tuesday, followed by a broader rollout in the coming weeks, Microsoft said. "Beneath what OpenAI is putting out as large models, the heavy lifting was done by the Azure team to build the compute infrastructure, because these workloads are so different than anything that's come before," Nadella explained. Microsoft had previously announced plans to integrate OpenAI's technology into a premium version of Microsoft Teams , its business messaging platform. The current excitement around AI started to crescendo in late 2022, when OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT. The chatbot has soared in popularity and put Microsoft's years of work on AI firmly in the spotlight. On Monday, competitor Alphabet (GOOGL) announced its response to the ChatGPT craze , a generative AI service called Bard. The company plans to make it available first to "trusted testers," before offering it more widely to members of the public in the coming weeks, according to a blog post. Meanwhile, Nadella on Tuesday also defended Microsoft's pending $69 billion acquisition of company Activision Blizzard, which is facing antitrust scrutiny i n the U.S., the UK and the EU. Regulators have expressed concerns about competition if Microsoft, the maker of Xbox consoles, were to own a leading video-game publisher such as Activision. The Club take The rivalry between Microsoft and Google has now spilled into generative AI, which is still in its early days. As Nadella mentioned, it's hard to know exactly how the technology will be applied in the coming years and even decades. Right now, what we're getting is a lot of hype. What we know for sure, though, is that Microsoft's Azure is proving to be a beneficiary of this trend. Azure delivers the computing power needed to handle large AI workloads, whether that's for Bing or scores of other enterprises who are Microsoft customers. And beyond that, fellow Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) is another clear winner in the intensifying AI arms race. That's because Nvidia designs the advanced semiconductors that are integral to supercomputers like the one hosted on Azure and used by OpenAI. On the gaming front, there is a high chance that the Activision deal won't go through — but our investment case isn't predicated its completion. Gaming is only one piece of the puzzle at Microsoft. The primary long-term growth driver remains Azure.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2022. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images