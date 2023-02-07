Morgan Stanley's first ETFs come with an ESG focus despite political pushback

Morgan Stanley launched its first exchange traded funds last week with a heavy emphasis on sustainable investing, even after a rough year in 2022 for funds focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The six new offerings of U.S. and international stock funds and a short-term bond fund from Calvert, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), is built with ESG considerations in mind. The launch comes after ESG took heavy criticism in 2022, both for underperformance after a boom in fossil fuel stocks, and from conservative politicians who disagree with investments built around social justice. Green technology stocks, for example, were hit hard in last year's bear market, while traditional energy producers soared. At the same time, several states have moved to divest from BlackRock products because of the firm's ESG stance. "Certainly last year, ESG had headwinds. The last three quarters of 2022 were very difficult," said Anthony Rochte, global head of ETFs at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. While the number of ESG funds is growing rapidly, Calvert distinguishes itself by conducting its own ESG scoring rather than relying on an index provider's system, Rochte said. Calvert also has a long track record of using social considerations in its mutual fund business, and its success in attracting assets shows that there is investor demand for these products, Rochte said. "Investors have voted, and Calvert was one of the few fund complexes which is [seeing] net inflows. And it goes back to the differentiation and the active process they employ in designing the Calvert principles," Rochte said. Some of the funds have more specific social focuses, such as the Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF (CDEI) . The index excludes companies with boards that are not diverse, based on gender and ethnicity, and those that have "severe controversies" related to DEI issues. The fund's expense ratio is just 0.14%, putting it in the same ballpark as far larger funds from major ETF providers. "It's the lowest expense ratio of the six ETFs that we're launching, and it's extremely competitive" to its closest competitors offering funds stressing diversity, equity and inclusion, Rochte said. MSIM said it will donate the equivalent of 0.02% of the fund's assets to related charities and organizations. The donation will come from the firm and will not affect the performance of the fund. Over time, Morgan Stanley will look at launching ETFs beyond the Calvert brand, Rochte said.