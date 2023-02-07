Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Activision Blizzard . The video game company beat revenue expectations for the latest quarter and closed the day up more than 5%. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown talked about Berkshire Hathaway . UBS said the company's shares are trading at more than a 20% discount , a level that may prompt Warren Buffett to buy back more of his stock. Other stocks mentioned included Caterpillar and Tesla . Caterpillar is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.