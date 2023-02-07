UK PM Rishi Sunak overhauls government departments after bumpy 100 days in power

U.K. Prime Minister has announced a mini overhaul of his government as he seeks to reassert his authority after a shaky first 100 days in office.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled a new government department focused on energy security and announced a mini reshuffle of his cabinet as he seeks to reassert his authority after a shaky first 100 days in office.

Sunak named former business minister Grant Shapps as head of the newly launched Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, whose focus will be on securing "long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation."

The prime minister also appointed former Trade Minister Greg Hands as his new party chairman, replacing sacked Nadhim Zahawi, in a mini-reshuffle of his top leadership team.

The energy security department is one of four new divisions to emerge Tuesday as Sunak delivers on a promise made last year — during his first bid for the Conservative Party leadership — to break up the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The U.K. previously had a Department of Energy and Climate Change, but it was merged with the business department in 2016.

The additional divisions include the Department for Business and Trade, headed by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, and a revamped Department for Culture, Media and Sport, led by Lucy Frazer.

A further Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, fronted by Michelle Donelan, has also been created to advance Sunak's vision to make the U.K. the next Silicon Valley.

According to a government statement, it will deliver "improved public services, create new and better-paid jobs and grow the economy."