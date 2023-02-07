Ukraine war live updates: Moscow seen moving troops into east Ukraine ahead of expected offensive; Russia sees gains in Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen make a trench near Bakhmut on Feb. 1, 2023, as they prepare for a Russian offensive in the area.

Russian troops are attempting to push through Ukraine's defenses in the Bakhmut and Lyman area but are suffering large losses, according to an update by Ukraine's Ground Forces on Facebook Tuesday.

"Ukrainian defenders are heroically repelling the attacks of the Russian occupiers along the entire line of the eastern front," Ukraine's Ground Forces said in a statement.

"In the eastern direction of the front, the Russian occupiers do not stop their offensive attempts in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions," the statement, translated by Google, noted. It added that Russian forces continue "to make attempts to break through our defenses" but suffer "heavy losses."

"On the approaches to Bakhmut, our military showed great endurance and professionalism, which hindered the enemy's actions and caused enormous losses in manpower for the Russian occupiers," the statement continued, saying that as a result, Russian forces had not been able to break through the defenses of the "Bakhmut fortress."

CNBC was unable to verify the information in the update.

Russian forces and mercenaries belonging to the private military company known as the Wagner Group have been attempting to capture Bakhmut for months. Capturing the city in Donetsk is seen as a strategic goal for Russia as it tries to seize the region and wider Donbas area of eastern Ukraine.

Russia is expected to launch a large-scale offensive action to try to seize Donbas in the coming weeks.

— Holly Ellyatt