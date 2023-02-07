CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street rewards Linde for a quarter that exemplifies why we own the stock

Zev Fima@zevfima
Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany.
Michaela Rehle | Reuters

Linde (LIN), a U.K.-based global industrial gas and engineering company, reported mixed headline results but an overall strong fourth quarter before the opening bell Tuesday. The stock popped nearly 4% as Wall Street showed appreciation for what we've been saying all along about the durability of the company's businesses even in tough times. Linde makes the right kind of products that drive the economy.