A disappointing quarter sends newest position Emerson Electric to the penalty box

A worker assembles an industrial valve at Emerson Electric's factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018.
Emerson Electric (EMR) reported disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday, pushing shares of the technology and engineering company down 5% and forcing a downgrade on our newest holding.