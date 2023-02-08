A disappointing quarter sends newest position Emerson Electric to the penalty box

Emerson Electric (EMR) reported disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday, pushing shares of the technology and engineering company down 5% and forcing a downgrade on our newest holding. Revenue for the first quarter of Emerson's fiscal 2023 advanced nearly 6.9% from the year-ago period to $3.37 billion, but missed the $2.43 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, down 1.3% year over year, came up short versus the 87-cent estimate. Bottom line Emerson has two main business concentrations: automation, which offers products, software, services and engineering expertise to manufacturers; and commercial and residential, which makes all kinds of things for heating and air conditioning such as controls, compressors and thermostats. Unfortunately, a change in Emerson Electric's reporting structure made this an incredibly noisy quarter — a lot of moving parts and adjustments were needed to get a clear picture of the company's performance. Sell-side models do not reflect the new reporting so we lack reliable comparisons for Wednesday's results, aside from the headline numbers. However, the company's sales and earnings — along with what we see in the underlying sales growth rate and cash flow metrics — are not what we anticipated when we initiated a position in the industrials giant in December . That includes management's full-year earnings guidance, which came in weaker than Wall Street estimates largely due to stock-based compensation, a non-operating item. We had hoped that China's reopening and easing foreign exchange headwinds would boost its forecast. And while management promised financial discipline, the uncertainty of the team's hostile takeover attempt of National Instruments (NATI), an equipment and instrumentation company, further complicates matters. It's likely that National Instruments will seek a higher bid than the current offer, an update that would certainly increase the pressure on EMR shares as investors are already uneasy with the deal. EMR YTD mountain Emerson Electric (EMR) year to date We are willing to give the company a pass for now, but management must execute and we will put the stock on a short leash until we gain more confidence. Our thinking on the name becomes one of opportunity cost. As Emerson struggles, we like what we have seen from our other industrial-related firms, including Club holdings Honeywell (HON), Halliburton (HAL), Caterpillar (CAT) and Linde (LIN). Taken together, this group provides us with similar end-market exposure to Emerson, but without the hostile bid risk. As a result, we are putting Emerson Electric in the "penalty box" and downgrading shares to a 2 rating from a 1. A penalty box means the stock has one quarter to show improvement — and should it fail to do so, it gets booted from the portfolio. We see little reason to allocate additional capital to Emerson until we see clear evidence that management is executing up to our expectations. Hostile bid On the conference call with investors, management said it is still pursuing the $53-per-share hostile takeover attempt of National Instruments, but offered little new information. While framing the deal as the right move for the company to make, the team was also quick to add that it "will continue to execute financial diligence as we review this opportunity." Quarterly commentary The bottom line was impacted by a $0.09 headwind resulting from foreign exchange dynamics, and another $0.09 hit from stock-based compensation, which resulted from the 31% increase in EMR's share price seen during the reported quarter. Many add back when considering adjusted earnings; if we were to do the same, the earnings result would have matched expectations. In addition to the operating results, management repurchased $2 billion worth of stock during the quarter. Driving the overall 6% underlying sales growth — which was at the low end of management's guidance range of 6% to 8% — was 10% growth in the software and control division, and 5% growth in its intelligent devices unit. Geographically, sales growth was driven by the Americas, which was up 13% versus the year-ago period. In Europe, sales fell 2% as a result of the ongoing energy crisis. However, after adjusting for the impact of Russia, sales were up 7% in the region. As for the Asia, Middle East and Africa region, sales were flat versus the year-ago period as strength in the Middle East was offset by weakness in China. Guidance For with the second quarter, management expects 11.5% net sales growth — the midpoint of its range — to about $3.69 billion, ahead of the $3.63 billion expected by the Street. The mid-point earnings guide of $0.98 per share also beat the consensus, of $0.95 per share. For the full year, management's net sales growth midpoint of 9% to $15.14 billion is also ahead of the $14.96 billion expectation coming into the print. On the other hand, the earnings-per-share guide, which along with underlying sales growth is in line with the guidance previously provided, came in a penny short at the midpoint. Since this absorbs the first quarter's $0.09 stock-based compensation hit, the reiteration could be viewed as a beat for operating earnings. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR, CAT, HON, HAL, LIN. For the full year, management's net sales growth midpoint of 9% to $15.14 billion is also ahead of the $14.96 billion expectation coming into the print. On the other hand, the earnings-per-share guide, which along with underlying sales growth is in line with the guidance previously provided, came in a penny short at the midpoint. Since this absorbs the first quarter's $0.09 stock-based compensation hit, the reiteration could be viewed as a beat for operating earnings. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR, CAT, HON, HAL, LIN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

A worker assembles an industrial valve at Emerson Electric's factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018. Timothy Aeppel | Reuters