Cramer's lightning round: Vimeo is not a buy

Vimeo Inc : "I can't recommend a stock here that is losing money. So I say, no."

Uranium Energy Corp : "It should be coining money, but it's not. So I say, no."

Vale SA : "Vale is located in Brazil. And [there is] political risk there. I don't take political risk on 'Mad Money.'"

Hyliion Holdings Corp : "I'm not going to recommend the stocks of companies that are losing fortunes."