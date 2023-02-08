LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for higher open after Fed Chair Powell's comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said Tuesday that inflation is beginning to ease but that he expects the "disinflationary process" to be a long one, and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if the economic data doesn't cooperate.
The major U.S. averages initially jumped during the remarks, before briefly falling into negative territory, and then closing higher. Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed following the comments.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 47 points higher at 7,907, Germany's DAX 147 points higher at 15,454, France's CAC up 65 points at 7,186 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 247 points at 27,406, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from SocGen, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies, Maersk and Vestas and data releases include Russia inflation figures for December.
— Holly Ellyatt