A.I. ETFs have a lot of buzz, but investors are being smarter this time. Here's why

The ETF community is looking to see if they will catch any of the breeze from the obsession with ChatGPT and artificial intelligence in general. While the main theme at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami Beach this week has been confusion on the state of the economy and the state of equities, AI has been a major sub-theme. Many ETF funds have AI-related ETFs, and so far anything with "artificial intelligence" in the title is catching a tailwind in 2023: AI ETFs rally (YTD) First Trust Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (ROBT) , up 19% iShares Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (IRBO) , up 23% ARK Autonomous Technology & AI (ARKQ) , up 24% Global X Robotics & AI (BOTZ) , up 20% Of course, stocks associated with AI have been moving up fast as well. AI plays in 2023 BigBear.ai up 51% C3.ai up 24% Baidu up 19% Microsoft up 8% Alphabet up 8% Here's what's interesting: Prices are up for the AI ETFs, but inflows have not been strong. This may be good news. It suggests some investors are getting a little smarter about pouring money into investing fads. This has happened time and again. It happened with marijuana stocks, with crypto, with the whole raft of thematic tech ETFs like cybersecurity, social media and 3-D printing. The problem is that investors buy up stocks and ETFs with the hot thematic trend, but they are buying at the top of investor interest, so prices are high and over time they tend to underperform. There's empirical evidence that this "buy at the top, the ETF then underperforms" is very real. A recent study found that over their first five years, specialized ETFs lose about 30% of their value, when risk-adjusted. This cannot be explained just by high fees. It's driven by overvaluation of the stocks at time of launch.