Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Uber after it beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations Wednesday before the bell. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-share company ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." The stock popped 5.5% following the results. The experts also talked about Alphabet . The tech giant recently announced its new artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard . Further, executive Clay Bavor also said Wednesday he plans to leave Google to begin an AI company with Bret Taylor , former Salesforce co-CEO. Other stocks mentioned included Chipotle and Microsoft . Alphabet and Microsoft are both currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.