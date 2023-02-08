Luxury brand Six Senses is opening its first hotel in Australia

The luxury hotel brand Six Senses is planning to open its first hotel in Australia — inside an old family mansion.

The heritage house and its 22-hectare estate, named Burnham Beeches, are 25 miles from Melbourne in the forested Dandenong Ranges. The house was designed in 1933 for an Australian family, according to a website detailing the home's history.

It will now be restored after "sitting neglected for far too long," said the great-granddaughter of the original owner, Sophie Paterson, according to a Six Senses press release.

Once renovated, the hotel will have 43 guest rooms with different layouts. Plans to incorporate a "premium glamping" option on the estate will bring the number of accommodations to 82.