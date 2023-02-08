Here are the top 10 states with the cheapest four-year public colleges for in-state students

If picking a college comes down to the financial bottom line, then an in-state public school can look like a particularly good deal.

"In-state tuition is half to two-thirds lower than out-of-state," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz and author of "How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid."

These days, that goes a long way as students and their families grow increasingly wary of the cost of a degree and hefty student loan debt that often comes with it.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for students at four-year private colleges averaged $53,430 in the 2022-23 school year, according to the College Board. In comparison, in-state students at four-year public college paid $23,250, on average; for out-of-state students, it was $40,550

Over the last decade, tuition and fees actually fell by 1% at public four-year institutions while rising by 6% at private, four-year schools, the College Board found.