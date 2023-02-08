These 10 metro areas are the most 'rent burdened' in the U.S. — New York City comes in at No. 1

New York is the most rent-burdened metro area in the U.S., according to a new report from Moody's Analytics.

A household with the median income in the Big Apple would need to pay nearly 69% of earnings to rent the averaged-priced apartment there, the research division of the rating agency found.

Families who direct 30% or more of their income to housing typically are considered "rent burdened" by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and "may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care."

More from Personal Finance:

Biden to revisit 'billionaire minimum tax' in State of the Union

Amid inflation, shoppers turn to dollar stores for groceries

Savers poised for big win in 2023 as inflation falls

To not be considered rent burdened in New York in the average apartment, a household would need to earn $177,000 or more a year, said Lu Chen and Mary Le, economists at Moody's Analytics.

Rents can be disproportionately higher than incomes when "the location is highly desirable from a lifestyle or future income perspective," Chen and Le wrote in an email. "Both of these are true for a place like New York City."