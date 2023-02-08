CNBC Investing Club

State of the portfolio: What Biden's address means for 10 Club stocks from Caterpillar to Ford

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2023.
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address put the spotlight on multiple tailwinds that will benefit 10 Club holdings including Caterpillar (CAT) and Ford (F).