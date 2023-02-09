As demand for Covid vaccines falls, AstraZeneca lines up 'blockbuster' products for 2023

AstraZeneca has "blockbuster" projects in development that are set to make billions of dollars, according to its CFO.

Demand for Covid-19 vaccines has dropped as the pandemic enters its fourth year, but AstraZeneca says it has "blockbuster" projects in development that are set to make billions of dollars.

"We expect to start 30 phase three clinical trials this year, of which we expect to hopefully land more than 10 products that will be blockbuster products, or products that will hopefully achieve more than a billion in revenue," Chief Financial Officer Aradhana Sarin told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday.

"Really it's the revenue growth on the top line but also the reinvestment in the business that continues to fuel innovation and continues to fuel long term growth," she added.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company forecast growth in earnings and revenue for 2023 Thursday, with its underlying businesses helping the company to post $901 million in net profit for the fourth quarter.