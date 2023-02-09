Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors weigh risks of more hikes ahead

A Star Ferry ship parked in front of the Hong Kong Skyline on October 13, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.24% as Australia's top power producer AGL Energy fell after posting a half-year loss in its latest periodic earnings. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.58%, the Topix fell 0.21%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.56% and the Kosdaq shed 0.12%.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday, as investors assessed further risks of more rate hikes to come. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller .

Crude oil saw its third consecutive day of gains on China's reopening hopes. The U.S. dollar index maintained levels above 103, with bond yields hovering at its highest levels in a month.

In corporate earnings, Japan's Toyota , Nissan and Nexon are slated to report quarterly and full-year results. China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) will also publish its results later in the day.

However, Chinese markets rose in its first hour of trade, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.46% and the Hang Seng Tech index climbed 0.19%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component opened 0.39% higher, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.12%.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three indexes fell on corporate profit worries — including Chipotle and Lumen Technologies' disappointing results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61% the S&P 500 slid 1.11% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68%.