The top 10 best U.S. airports—2 of them are in Florida

Getting to the airport, through security, and to your gate can either be an easy journey or a pretty daunting task. If you travel enough, you're already programmed to expect long wait times and crowded gates.

The experts at Travel Lens, an online travel publication, looked at the 50 busiest airports in the U.S. and ranked them based on several factors, including:

wait times

passenger satisfaction levels

Google review ratings

Travel Lens used data from FAA, J.D. Power, AWT, Google Maps, and Airport Tracker to rank the airports.

The report found that the Tampa International airport in Florida had the highest score for passenger satisfaction, with a score of 846/1000.

On the other end, Newark Liberty International airport received the lowest score with 719/1000.