Disney CEO Bob Iger says he prefers to stay only two years, calls streaming 'the future'

Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Thursday following the company's announcement it would cut 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs as part of a larger reorganization.

Iger, who returned to Disney's helm in November, said Thursday he had no plans to stay longer than two years in his post.

"Well, my plan is to stay here for two years, that's what my contract says, that was my agreement with the board, and that is my preference," Iger said.

Iger acknowledged that he has a lot to do in his short period of time, in addition to helping the board "succeed at succession." The board ousted Bob Chapek last year. He was Iger's handpicked successor.

"We thought we made the right decision when we chose Bob [Chapek] in 2020. The board decided in November he wasn't the right person for the job and made a change," Iger said, declining to comment further on what led to the abrupt departure.

On the top of the list is Disney's streaming strategy and making the business profitable, Iger said Thursday. He called streaming "the future."