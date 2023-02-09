Donald Trump can access his Facebook and Instagram accounts again

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire.

Former President Donald Trump now has access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts once again, parent company Meta confirmed to CNBC on Thursday.

Trump, who was suspended after the company determined his accounts posed too high a risk of further inciting violence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has yet to post on those channels. Trump has also not yet shared from his Twitter account after it was reinstated under new owner Elon Musk in November.

Trump more recently has gotten his message out through Truth Social, a social media site run by the Trump Media & Technology Group. The Trump campaign's Twitter account has tweeted a few times within the last month, however.

Meta announced late last month that it planned to reinstate the former president's accounts in the coming weeks, determining that "the risk has sufficiently receded," since the original ban in early 2021, "and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out," Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post last month.

Clegg also laid out what he said would be "heightened penalties for repeat offenses," for Trump and other public figures reinstated after civil unrest, as part of a newly updated policy. If he violates the community guidelines again, Meta will remove the violating posts and Trump could be suspended anywhere from a month to two years for the infraction.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

