Everything is on the table now with Hulu, Disney CEO Iger says

The Disney+ website on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that "everything is on the table" with streaming service Hulu.

Disney owns two thirds of the streaming service, which focuses on more adult-oriented general entertainment content such as the series "Only Murders in the Building" and the sci fi thriller "Prey."

It has been expected to buy the rest of it from Comcast as early as January 2024.

Iger's comments on Hulu came as he told CNBC's David Faber that he was planning on paring back Disney's general entertainment content.

He said that he wasn't going to speculate whether Disney is a buyer or seller of Hulu right now.

Iger's comments come after Disney announced 7,000 job cuts on Wednesday, along with an overall restructure of the business into three central divisions: streaming and media operations, ESPN, and parks. It also said it would cut $5.5. billion in costs. The reorganization marks Iger's most significant action since returning to the helm in November.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.