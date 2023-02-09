Goldman Sachs, Energy Transfer and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed Goldman Sachs and why he would not sell the stock. Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private recommended Medtronic . She recently added the medical device name to her portfolio. Finally, Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures just sold Pioneer Natural Resources and suggests buying Energy Transfer .