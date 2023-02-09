Investing in Space: Starship in the D.C. spotlight

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.
Overview: Starship in the D.C. spotlight
Good morning from our nation's capital. I'm in D.C. for the 25th annual Commercial Space Transportation conference. It's a yearly meeting of a few hundred industry leaders and decision makers, centered around the relationship between one of the sector's most important regulators and the companies operating within its guidelines.
CST is hosted by the Federal Aviation Administration alongside the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, the latter a Washington group representing more than 85 space businesses and organizations. CSF executive members are a veritable who's-who of U.S. space companies founded in the 21st century.
The buzz here has largely centered on SpaceX's monster Starship rocket and, indeed, the biggest applause on Wednesday came after the space firm's president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company plans to go for its biggest development test yet: Lighting up all 33-engines simultaneously on a Super Heavy booster prototype.
"It's really the final ground test that we can do before we light 'em up and go," Shotwell said.
As for the long-delayed first attempt to get the 40-story-tall-skyscraper-of-a rocket to orbit, she noted that will hopefully happen "within the next month or so."
So why does the space industry care so much about Starship's success (or failure) to reach orbit? From NASA to small satellite builders, and everyone in between, the rocket's promise amounts to a 10-fold increase in the amount of cargo you can get to orbit and beyond.
Notably relevant to this conference's host, SpaceX still needs a license from the FAA to launch Starship. Shotwell noted that she thinks the company will be ready to fly at the same time it gets the FAA's sign off, as SpaceX has been working to complete outstanding items needed ahead of the launch.
The FAA is already working on how to navigate the all-important task of managing air traffic, examining how its tools can reduce the effect of Starship launches on air travel over the Gulf of Mexico. For more on the FAA's dance between airplanes and rockets competing for airspace, check out the deep dive I wrote with my colleague Leslie Josephs.
What's up
- Starlink posted a cash flow positive quarter last year, Shotwell said, declaring that SpaceX's satellite internet business "will make money" in 2023. She also said there was "no update" on any plans to IPO the Starlink business. – CNBC
- Amazon's satellite internet cleared to begin deployment: The FCC authorized an updated orbital debris mitigation plan for its Project Kuiper satellites. Julie Zoller, Amazon's Project Kuiper Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, said in a statement that the company is "committed to operating safely and responsibly in space." – FCC
- Ovzon's delayed satellite launch swaps back to SpaceX: The Swedish satellite broadband company hoped to launch Ovzon 3 with Arianespace, but pandemic-related delays by Maxar in manufacturing the spacecraft meant it wasn't ready for one of the final Ariane 5 flights. Ovzon originally agreed in 2018 to launch the satellite with SpaceX, before saying in 2019 that it got a better offer to launch with Arianespace. – Ovzon
- First Viasat-3 set to launch early April on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the satellite communications company announced while reporting quarterly results. For the fiscal third quarter of 2023, Viasat reported revenue of $714 million, down slightly year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA profit of $139 million, down 15% year over year. – Viasat
- Rocket Lab adds two new space systems products: A line of reaction wheels, "designed specifically for constellation class satellites," and a new software defined radio called Frontier-X, designed to enable deep space missions' communications on small satellites. – Rocket Lab
- The CAPSTONE mission accomplishes multiple objectives as experimental flight continues. Advanced Space gave a detailed update, noting that the NASA mission has completed 12.5 orbits around the moon in the 85 days since it arrived. – Advanced Space
- SpaceX launches Amazonas Nexus satellite for Spanish satellite operator Hispasat with a Falcon 9 rocket, in the company's 9th launch of the year. – Via Satellite
- Virgin Orbit CEO says an inexpensive part is believed to have caused the latest launch to fail: Dan Hart said the company thinks a filter in the second stage of the rocket, "a $100 part," dislodged and "caused mischief downstream." While its investigation continues, the company is also preparing for its next launch out of California. – SpaceNews
- Intuitive Machines schedules first lunar mission for late June, with the company's IM-1 mission aiming to land near the moon's south pole in support of NASA objectives. – Intuitive Machines
- Massachusetts-based Busek is providing the propulsion for latest OneWeb satellites, replacing the Russian-made thrusters used previously. – Space News
- Georgia spaceport plan effectively stopped by state's court ruling: The Supreme Court of Georgia decided that officials must abide by a vote last year, in which residents in Camden County opposed building a spaceport. – Georgia Recorder
- ESA signs partnership with Seraphim Space Accelerator, in push to support the European startup ecosystem. – Seraphim
Industry maneuvers
- Globalstar pays $20 million in forbearance agreement to MDA and Rocket Lab, a cash payment while the company "is currently exploring financing options for satisfying its remaining payment obligations." – Globalstar
- Israeli venture fund Earth & Beyond raises $125 million, planning to invest in startups across a couple of sectors, including space. The fund is backed by investment from conglomerates and manufacturers Corning, Kyocera, Samtec and Spacecom, as well as the Israel Innovation Authority. – Reuters
- French space services company Exotrail raises $58 million, in a round led by bank Bpifrance, European venture firm Eurazeo and software engineering company CELAD, with participation from prior investors as well. – SpaceNews
- Owner of media brand Space Hero raises $20 million, with a spokesperson of London-based TDGA confirming that the full round will be invested into the space-focused subsidiary. – Space Hero
- EchoStar orders 28 satellites from Astro Digital for an Internet of Things network. Last year EchoStar debuted the LoRa connectivity network across Europe utilizing an existing network, which the company says the new IoT satellites in Low Earth Orbit would expand. – Space News
- Virgin Orbit extends launch agreement with Polish manufacturer SatRev, for an undisclosed number of missions starting this year. – Virgin Orbit
- Mynaric delivers space lasers to Telesat for DARPA program: The company announced the delivery of "multiple" terminals to Telesat, which will next be installed on the latter company's Croupier satellites for DARPA's Blackjack program. – Mynaric
- Gaurav Kharod appointed as regional VP of Asia Pacific for Intelsat, taking over the role from Terry Bleakley, who will become a part-time advisor for the company. Kharod previously served as Intelsat's managing sales director for South Asia and India. – Via Satellite
- Trina Patterson brought on by Firefly as Vice President of marketing and communications, joining the space company after nearly 17 years at Orbital ATK, including after Northop Grumman's acquisition. – Firefly
Market movers
- Bank of America emphasizes "positive outlook for space" after Q4 results from Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and Lockheed Martin. The firm noted that even though the latter company saw its space segment profits fall last year, the Lockheed Martin leadership remains confident moving through fiscal year 2023. – Bank of America
On the horizon
- Feb. 11: Japan's MHI and JAXA target debut launch of H3 rocket, which has been in development for much of the last decade.