Investing in Space: Starship in the D.C. spotlight

Good morning from our nation's capital. I'm in D.C. for the 25th annual Commercial Space Transportation conference. It's a yearly meeting of a few hundred industry leaders and decision makers, centered around the relationship between one of the sector's most important regulators and the companies operating within its guidelines.

CST is hosted by the Federal Aviation Administration alongside the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, the latter a Washington group representing more than 85 space businesses and organizations. CSF executive members are a veritable who's-who of U.S. space companies founded in the 21st century.

The buzz here has largely centered on SpaceX's monster Starship rocket and, indeed, the biggest applause on Wednesday came after the space firm's president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company plans to go for its biggest development test yet: Lighting up all 33-engines simultaneously on a Super Heavy booster prototype.

"It's really the final ground test that we can do before we light 'em up and go," Shotwell said.

As for the long-delayed first attempt to get the 40-story-tall-skyscraper-of-a rocket to orbit, she noted that will hopefully happen "within the next month or so."

So why does the space industry care so much about Starship's success (or failure) to reach orbit? From NASA to small satellite builders, and everyone in between, the rocket's promise amounts to a 10-fold increase in the amount of cargo you can get to orbit and beyond.

Notably relevant to this conference's host, SpaceX still needs a license from the FAA to launch Starship. Shotwell noted that she thinks the company will be ready to fly at the same time it gets the FAA's sign off, as SpaceX has been working to complete outstanding items needed ahead of the launch.

The FAA is already working on how to navigate the all-important task of managing air traffic, examining how its tools can reduce the effect of Starship launches on air travel over the Gulf of Mexico. For more on the FAA's dance between airplanes and rockets competing for airspace, check out the deep dive I wrote with my colleague Leslie Josephs.