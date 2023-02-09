Josh Brown bought this unique restaurant stock, but says there's a catch

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said he bought shares of Toast — but warns it's for the long term. "I would not recommend anyone following me in here as a trade," Brown said on CNBC's "Halftime Report. "This is an investment for me." Brown said that he is planning on buying more shares with an eye on the company's pending earnings announcement on February 16. He noted that the last two times Toast reported earnings, shares dropped significantly afterwards. The cloud-based digital restaurant platform was founded in 2011, and went public in September 2021. The company's stock has since tumbled almost 58% from its peak trading price of $59 in November 2021. The stock has been "absolutely crushed, although on its way back," said Brown. "But the business has never been in better shape." Brown believes that Toast seeks to benefit from the growing dining out occasions, and is a smart play on increased consumer spending. He added that despite Toast not having penetrated much of the market, it is an industry leader, and is unique in that it is "entrenched" in all aspects of restaurant operations, from the kitchen to gift cards. "They are very rapidly growing, and I think there's a secular growth story here," Brown said. "It's much better than trying to buy any individual restaurant stock. This one covers the whole spectrum."