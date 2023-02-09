Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Disney after the entertainment giant beat fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. On Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger announced a vast restructuring of the company and plans to cut 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs. The experts also talked about Wynn Resorts . The stock hit a new 52-week high Thursday and traded at levels not seen since July 2021. Other stocks mentioned include Salesforce and NextEra Energy . Disney, Wynn Resorts, and Salesforce are currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.