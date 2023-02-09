How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees

watch now

Sol Dias Ice Cream, in the Dallas metro area, draws in customers with its award-winning mango sorbet and flavors with a Mexican twist like "tequila" and "queso." The unique flavors may be what put Sol Dias, with its two locations, on the map, but it's a small placard on the front register that's calling attention. "We have a nice little sign in front of our register that says 'Hey, credit card fees, they cost us a lot of money,'" Victor Garcia, longtime owner of Sol Dias, told CNBC. "Last year they cost us $25,000. This year, they're going to cost us close to $30,000. We're just simply informing the consumer." Every time a customer pays for their cup or cone with a debit or credit card, companies like Visa or Mastercard charge a processing fee, also known as a swipe fee, amounting to a percentage of each transaction. The fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. They're also stirring debate in Washington, pitting payments giants against the small business masses.

A swipe fee sign at Sol Dias Ice Cream in the Dallas area. CNBC | Cait Freda

The swipe fees aren't new, but the worsening problem comes at a time when Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Small business optimism sank to a six-month low in December as owners continued to battle rising costs, according to a survey conducted by The National Federation of Independent Business. That survey found inflation cited as the top concern for business owners. The Federal Reserve's biannual survey of banks' debit card transactions estimates operators on average pay just under 4 cents per transaction, regardless of the total ticket cost. Operating costs are down sharply from about 8 cents per transaction a decade earlier. Although the central bank does not conduct the same survey for credit card transactions, the processes used for debit and credit cards are similar. Meanwhile, credit card fees amount to the third-highest operating expense on average for restaurants, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.

Victor Garcia, co-owner of Sol Dias Ice Cream in the Dallas area. CNBC | Cait Freda

Many small businesses feel they have little choice but to pass on the fees to consumers via higher prices or risk smaller profit margins. Swipe fees drove up prices for the average American by at least $900 in 2021, according to estimates from the Merchants Payments Coalition, which represents a variety of small businesses including restaurants and convenience stores. Patti Riordan, co-owner of Smoke Stack Hobby Shop in Lancaster, Ohio, said small businesses "lack the volume to be able to negotiate any reduction in fees," which means independent operators pay "the highest prices out there." Riordan told CNBC she was able to lower her average credit card fee from 2.9% to 1.7% per transaction by switching to a new payments provider — with the help of the National Retail Hobby Stores Association, a trade group for owners like her. Before switching, Riordan said she didn't even know she had the option. "Those couple of points allowed us to offer health insurance to our full-time people. That's how significant that was," Riordan said.

Patti Riordan, co-owner of Smoke Stack Hobby Shop in Lancaster, Ohio. Source: Patti Riordan

Swipe fees in the U.S. are among the highest in the world, according to an analysis by payments consulting firm CMSPI. The European Union cracked down on similar increases, capping fees in 2015 at 0.2% for debit card purchases and 0.3% for credit card purchases. In the U.S. the average rate for Visa and Mastercard was 2.22% in 2021, according to market research firm the Nilson Report. Those higher U.S. fees are partly the result of a higher quality of service, according to Jeff Tassey, chairman of the Electronic Payments Coalition, an industry group that advocates on behalf of payments processors, credit unions and community banks. "Our systems have much higher value to the consumers. We have the most highly developed consumer credit markets and commerce systems in the world. You get what you pay for," Tassey said. But Bob Jones, president of regional retailer American Sale, which operates eight pool and outdoor living stores in the Chicago area, said the processors feel less like vendors and more like business partners. "Their fee is based on a percentage of the sale. So, effectively, they're 2% partners in my business, because that's what they take," Jones said. "Actually, I would say even more because they take the 2% right off the top." Swipe fees represent the fourth-largest line item for America Sale, Jones said, which is why he's been forced to build the cost into consumer pricing "There's no getting around it and frankly, there's no getting around it for our competitors," he said.

Bob Jones, president of American Sale, a regional retailer in the Chicago area. Source: Bob Jones