SpaceX successfully test fires Starship booster in last key step before orbital launch

SpaceX test fires engines in the towering rocket booster of its Starship prototype on February 9, 2023.

SpaceX on Thursday test fired 31 of the 33 engines in the towering rocket booster of its Starship prototype, as the company prepares to launch the rocket to orbit for the first time.

Called a "static fire," the milestone test is the final major hurdle before SpaceX tries to launch the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket to space.

The company said in a tweet shortly after the test that the engines at the base of the Super Heavy booster fired for "full duration," meaning the expected length of the test.

CEO Elon Musk said in a subsequent tweet that SpaceX turned off one engine before the test and another engine "stopped itself."

"Still enough engines to reach orbit!" Musk said.

SpaceX has steadily been building up to the first flight test of its Starship rocket. President and COO Gwynne Shotwell on Wednesday stressed the first launch attempt would be experimental.