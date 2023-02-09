Treasury yields dip as investors digest Fed speaker comments

At 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was last down by almost three basis points to 3.6088%. The 2-year Treasury fell by just over three basis points and was last trading at 4.4232%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve speakers and assessed the outlook for the economy.

Investors digested a series of remarks from Fed officials made throughout the week that provided fresh insights into their expectations for the U.S. economy and views on future monetary policy.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated on Wednesday that interest rates could be increased by more than investors are expecting. During his remarks at the Arkansas State University Agribusiness Conference, he also suggested that the Fed 's battle with inflation was far from over.

This echoed the tone struck by other Fed speakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, earlier this week.

The Fed has hiked interest rates eight times since March 2022 as part of its efforts to slow the economy and lower inflation. Many investors are concerned that the pace of rate increases could lead the U.S. economy into a recession and are hoping for the Fed to pause rate hikes this year.

On Thursday weekly initial jobless claims data is expected and earnings season continues, with PayPal, PepsiCo and Kellogg among those reporting. Many investors have been looking to earnings reports for hints about how companies have been affected by high inflation and how they expect the economy to develop.