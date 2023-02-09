These are the best hotels in the U.S. and Europe, according to a new ranking

The U.S. News & World Report released its 13th annual ranking of the best hotels for travelers this week.

The rankings, published Tuesday, are based on three factors: the number of awards received from the travel industry, a hotel's star rating, and guest reviews from the travel website Tripadvisor.

More weight was given to recipients of "highly selective" awards, as well as those with more traveler reviews, according to the press release. That makes it harder for new hotels to break into the upper ranks of the annual list.

The report ranks only "luxury" hotels and resorts, which U.S. News defines as those that consistently average from 4- to 5-star ratings, though it now includes select hotels with 3.5 stars too, the company said.

To be considered, hotels must also have at least 20 rooms, according to the release.