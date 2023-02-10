Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed ahead of China's inflation data: Live updates

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 27: A general view of the skyline of the central business district at sunset on May 27, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street and ahead of China's inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting to see core prices in China rise by 2.2% on an annualized basis.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.68% in its first hour of trade as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's statement on monetary policy. Earlier this week, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.25%.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% while the Topix shed 0.23%. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.76% and the Kosdaq also inched 0.43% lower.