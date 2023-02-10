Cramer's lightning round: Triton International is not a buy

Loading chart...

Triton International Ltd : "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one."

Baxter International Inc : "I'd rather see you in Dexcom ."

A. O. Smith Corp : "A. O. Smith is the kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders. .... Yes."

Unity Software Inc : "Unity Software stinks."

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc : "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell."

Bank of America Corp : "I think it can go much higher in this environment."

Palo Alto Networks Inc : "I've got to get in it."

