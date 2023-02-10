European markets set for slight fall as investors assess monetary policy outlook

European markets are set for a cautious open on Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed higher on Thursday with the economic outlook and corporate earnings high on the agenda.

U.K. preliminary fourth-quarter GDP figures on Friday morning showed that the economy flatlined in the fourth quarter to narrowly avoid recession, in line with consensus forecasts. The Bank of England last week projected that the country would enter a shallow but lengthy recession in the first quarter of 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that although U.S. inflation is easing, rates could still rise, while several Fed speakers reiterated that the hiking cycle could have further to run.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are both slated to speak on Friday afternoon, Eastern time, and investors will be listening for clues as to the central bank's policy trajectory.