European markets set for slight fall as investors assess monetary policy outlook
European markets are set for a cautious open on Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed higher on Thursday with the economic outlook and corporate earnings high on the agenda.
U.K. preliminary fourth-quarter GDP figures on Friday morning showed that the economy flatlined in the fourth quarter to narrowly avoid recession, in line with consensus forecasts. The Bank of England last week projected that the country would enter a shallow but lengthy recession in the first quarter of 2023.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that although U.S. inflation is easing, rates could still rise, while several Fed speakers reiterated that the hiking cycle could have further to run.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are both slated to speak on Friday afternoon, Eastern time, and investors will be listening for clues as to the central bank's policy trajectory.
Breaking: UK economy flatlines in fourth quarter, narrowly avoiding recession
The U.K. economy posted zero growth for the fourth quarter of 2023, according to preliminary figures from the Office for National Statistics.
In December, however, gross domestic product shrank by a larger-than-expected 0.5% month on month after two months of unexpected growth.
The Bank of England last week forecast that the British economy would enter a shallow five-quarter recession in the first quarter of 2023.
"While the numbers may appear positive for now, overall the economy is flatlining and it is difficult to see that changing in the short-term," said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.
"We are still likely to be in a recession at some point during 2023 – which is still expected to be long and shallow - so these figures do not provide a huge amount of comfort."
— Elliot Smith
