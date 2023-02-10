Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Lyft . The rideshare company fell more than 36% Friday after issuing weak guidance in their fourth-quarter report. The stock was also hit by a slew of downgrades with analysts saying Uber is a better ridesharing play. Experts also talked about Alphabet . The stock lost 9.7% this week, with much of the damage coming after the company's artificial intelligence presentation Wednesday. Despite the tumble, Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo Securities sees long-term opportunity in the stock with a $150 price target. Other stocks mentioned include Tesla and Nvidia . Alphabet and Nvidia are both held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.