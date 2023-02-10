Vietnamese EV maker VinFast says job cuts won't derail plans to start U.S. production

The Vinfast VF6 all-electric vehicle is on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Josh Lefkowitz | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast told CNBC it's on track to start production in the U.S. by 2024 even though the company is cutting its headcount in North America. Vietnam's first domestic automaker previously announced plans to go public in the U.S. Just this week, VinFast — the automotive arm of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup — announced it will be cutting jobs in the U.S. in a restructuring exercise that will consolidate its operations across the U.S. and Canada. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and consolidating the two markets will allow us to be stronger and more agile," said Le Thi Thu Thuy, VinFast CEO, in an interview with CNBC's J.P. Ong on Friday. The news about the job cuts come on the heels of a Reuters report on Feb. 3 that VinFast will be delaying deliveries to its first customers in the U.S.

We still plan to start the trial production in 2024 as originally planned. Le Thi Thu Thuy CEO, VinFast

VinFast shipped its first batch of cars to the U.S. in November, which included 999 VF 8s. It had plans to deliver them by the end of December but has since delayed shipments to February. Le told CNBC on Friday they have about 12,000 pre-orders in the U.S.

International expansion

The automaker has been ramping up its U.S. expansion to take on American automakers such as Tesla and announced it will be setting up a production plant in North Carolina to manufacture EVs. Le said the layoffs will not affect the planned timeline for production to commence at its first North American manufacturing plant. "We are in the final stages of getting a permit to test the construction but the land has already been cleared. The state has already worked on the infrastructure for the land as well," she told CNBC. "We still plan to start the trial production in 2024 as originally planned," Le said. The annual production capacity of the plant is 150,000 electric vehicles, according to the company's release.

The next markets VinFast plans to target will be in Europe, namely Germany, France and the Netherlands, said the CEO. However, VinFast vehicles do not currently qualify for the $7,500 tax credit in the U.S. because they are not built in the country, but are built in Vietnam. Prices for the 2023 VinFast VF 8 model start from $40,700. "We immediately accelerated our plan for the North Carolina plant. Luckily, we had already signed that agreement before the Inflation Reduction Act," Le said.

"We didn't see it coming but we always [planned] to have a plant in the U.S. so the IRA increased our manufacturing capability in the U.S. to make sure that our customers will be able to have access to electric vehicles at a reasonable pricing." "I believe that in the long run [we are] going to concentrate the manufacturing of electric vehicles as well as the key components of electric vehicles in the U.S.," Le added.

