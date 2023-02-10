Vita Coco wants its coconut water to be your cocktail mixer — and your hangover cure

For nearly two decades, Vita Coco has sold its coconut water to health-conscious consumers as a fresh way to hydrate. This year, it's changing the pitch.

The beverage company is pushing its namesake brand into new use cases and occasions, partnering with Diageo on a canned cocktail and marketing the drink as a hangover aid.

Co-founder Mike Kirban compared Vita Coco's transformation to that of Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative that sells cranberry products.

"Ocean Spray is a brand that's four times our size, that's all based on one ingredient," the company's executive chairman told CNBC. "And we should be bigger than Ocean Spray pretty quickly, because I think the coconut is cooler than the cranberry."

Founded in 2004, Vita Coco started as a coconut water brand but has since expanded into other beverage categories, like energy drinks and water. Its namesake brand still accounts for three-quarters of the company's revenue, which reached $335.8 million in the first nine months of 2022.

The company went public in October 2021, just before the market for initial public offerings dried up as inflation, the war in Ukraine and economic uncertainty weighed on investors.

Vita Coco's stock is up less than 1% since its IPO, but it's fared better than many other consumer companies that went public around the same time, like Sweetgreen and Allbirds .

In May, Kirban transitioned from co-CEO at the company to his current role, leaving Boston Beer veteran Martin Roper as the sole chief executive — another step of Vita Coco's evolution.