Bank of America reveals the most undervalued stocks on Wall Street, including this motorcycle giant

Bank of America unveiled a slew of stocks this week that they believe offer investors' a compelling entry point. The firm says these companies are attractive in the current environment and are poised for more long-term share gains. CNBC Pro combed through top Bank of America research to find the most undervalued stocks on Wall Street. They include: The Hartford , McKesson, Harley-Davidson, KKR and Sanofi. McKesson If there's a pullback in shares of the pharmaceutical and health tech distributor, investors should buy the stock, Bank of America says. "Pullbacks have been profitable, keep them on your radar," analyst Michael Cherny says. Meanwhile, shares of the company are down almost 2.8% this year. Cherny likes the stock's consistent growth and says it's a simple "straightforward, resilient growth story." The balance sheet is robust, too and shareholders really should just overlook any volatility, the firm says. "We primarily attribute multi-day, downward moves in shares to shifts in investor positioning and/or factor appetite much more than a shift in investor sentiment," he added. The firm says its base case is that the already "undervalued" stock can re-rate from current levels. "Numerous opportunities for upside," he went on to say. Harley-Davidson Shares of the company are up almost 15% this year, but the stock is still very attractive, analyst Robert Ohmes said recently. Harley is coming off a solid fourth quarter earnings report with a beat on the top and bottom line earlier this month and more upside is warranted, according to the firm. Ohmes has the stock as one of its top picks this year and for good reason, he says. Investors don't fully appreciate the company's "undervalued transformation," that Harley has gone through according to Ohmes. In addition, Harley's management team is executing well with electric vehicle motorcycles on the horizon and burgeoning international growth opportunities. "We see continued gross margin expansion for HOG in 2023 as profitability per unit should continue to improve on pricing more than offsetting raw material inflation, reduced cost structure, & lower logistics costs," he said. Taken together, Harley is firing on all cylinders and "EPS upside," is on the horizon, Ohmes says. KKR Shares of the alternative asset and private equity firm have more room to run, analyst Craig Siegenthaler says. In a recent note to clients, the firm named several reasons why it sees the stock as compelling. Siegenthaler cited valuation calling the stock "undervalued" as well as "growth – reacceleration in 2023-24" and improving sentiment. The says it sees "asymmetrical upside potential" meaning that when peers in the sector go up, KKR shares could go even higher. Meanwhile, the company has a "differentiated" business model that Siegenthaler sees as underappreciated. "KKR's business is now highly diversified with robust scaling opportunities in multiple verticals, broadly strong investment performance, core competency in product innovation and a best-in-class APAC privates franchise. The stock is up almost 4% this month and Siegenthaler recently raised his price target to $70 per share from $60. "Still bullish on KKR," he quipped. The Hartford "HIG stock has historically traded at a discount to peers, although a recent bid from competitor Chubb narrowed the discount and likely improved the valuation off trough. Given a higher-than-peer earnings outlook, we believe the stock undervalued. Overhangs from a shrinking personal lines business and ongoing business interruption litigation, seem more than offset by the earnings power and the potential courtship by an acquirer." Sanofi We forecast return 12-13% growth in 24E/25E and 24-27E EPS CAGR 8% with no further large LOE (loss of exclusivity) this decade. 