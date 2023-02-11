Virtual assisting is a side hustle that can pay as much as $100 an hour—here’s how to get started

Side hustles have long been a favorite American way to make extra cash. Now, Gen Z is getting in on the action. Two thirds, 59% of Gen Zers say they currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 adults. On average, they spend 10.5 hours per week on their hustles.

If you're one among this younger generation and are considering picking up a hustle yourself, there is no end to the opportunities of what you can do. You could try some affiliate marketing on your social media channels, for example, deliver food or do some secret shopping.

Another side hustle to consider is virtual assisting, which encompasses a wide variety of activities. "Whatever your core skills are, you can get paid to assist someone virtually in those skills," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the creator of the Monday Pick-Me-Up and Odd Jobs newsletter.

Here's what virtual assisting covers, how much you stand to make and where you can find gigs.