Overpacking, shrinkflation may mean you get less for your money for Valentine's Day gifts this year

That heart-shaped box of chocolates may be only half full this Valentine's Day.

It is not the result of a manufacturing glitch. Instead, it is an effort by certain brands to use bigger boxes to prompt consumers to think they are getting more for their money than they really are, according to Edgar Dworsky, founder of Consumer World.

"This is about 'overpackaging,'" he said.

The issue was brought to Dworsky's attention this week when a reader who bought a box of chocolates wrote to express his outrage about the contents.

Upon further investigation, Dworsky found Russell Stover and Whitman's Sampler chocolates, which sell for around $7.99, only contained between nine and 11 candy pieces, in the 9-inch-by-10-inch-size box.

That leaves about two-thirds of the box seemingly empty, according to Dworsky.

"I just find it troubling that consumers can be misled in this way," he said.

Whitman's and Russell Stover brands are sold by the Russell Stover Chocolates company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.