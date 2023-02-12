As Social Security's full retirement age moves to 67, some experts say it should not go higher

Pekic | E+ | Getty Images

More than 1 million people recently took to the streets in France to protest an increase in the country's standard retirement age. In the U.S., a similar battle may be quietly brewing in Washington. The full retirement age for Social Security, when workers are eligible for 100% of the benefits they've earned, is transitioning to age 67. Eligibility for health care coverage under Medicare currently starts at age 65. Yet as both programs face funding shortfalls, one Republican proposal has suggested pushing those ages higher. The Republican Study Committee budget, put forward by House leaders, has called for Social Security's full retirement age to gradually go up until it is increased by three years. Based on their proposal, people born in 1978 or later would have a full retirement age of 70. The proposed changes would not apply to current Social Security beneficiaries or people ages 55 and over, according to the plan that was proposed last year.

The Republicans also propose raising Medicare's eligibility age to coincide with the Social Security full retirement age and then indexing that age to life expectancy. At the State of the Union address this week, President Joe Biden called on Democrats and Republicans to stand to show Americans they will not cut Social Security or Medicare. Despite the moment of unanimity, experts say Republicans' proposal represents cuts. "Social Security is a very simple problem: It's money coming in and money going out in benefits," said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. "There's two ways to fix it: You can have less money go out or more money come in," Munnell said. Importantly, there is no third way, Munnell said, as some have suggested of raising the retirement age. "Increasing the retirement age is a benefit cut," Munnell said.

Higher retirement age 'doesn't work for this economy'

The myth of working longer

The expectation 40 years ago was that people would live longer and be healthier, giving them the ability to choose to work longer. Certain developments, particularly the elimination of mandatory retirement ages and creation of new anti-age discrimination rules, contributed to that outlook, Ghilarducci noted. However, data now shows not everyone has the privilege of working longer. College-educated white workers can probably work until they are 70, according to Munnell. But other groups do not have the same luxury. "Lower-education groups and racial minorities just do not have that many healthy years of life expectancy that they could do it," Munnell said. "So it's really discriminatory." Raising the retirement age again may only exacerbate those differences. "I think that's about as far as you can go," Munnell said of the age 67 full retirement age that is getting phased in now.

